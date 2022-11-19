UrduPoint.com

Assets Beyond Means: Court Grants Interim Bail To Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Assets beyond means: court grants interim bail to Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Saturday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till November 30 in assets beyond means inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court ordered Usman Buzdar to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the bail application filed by the former chief minister.

Buzdar's counsel argued before the court that the NAB had launched investigations against his client in connection with assets beyond means.

He submitted that it was feared that the bureau might arrest his client. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

At this, the court granted interim bail to Usman Buzdar till November 30 and sought a report from the NAB investigation officer till the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Buzdar had also obtained pre-arrest interim bailtill Nov 22 in illegal liquor licence case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab November From Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

3 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.