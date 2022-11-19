Assets beyond means: court grants interim bail to Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Saturday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till November 30 in assets beyond means inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court ordered Usman Buzdar to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the bail application filed by the former chief minister.

Buzdar's counsel argued before the court that the NAB had launched investigations against his client in connection with assets beyond means.

He submitted that it was feared that the bureau might arrest his client. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

At this, the court granted interim bail to Usman Buzdar till November 30 and sought a report from the NAB investigation officer till the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Buzdar had also obtained pre-arrest interim bailtill Nov 22 in illegal liquor licence case.