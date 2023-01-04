UrduPoint.com

Assets Beyond Means: Court Grants Interim Bail To Haroon Yousaf Till 12th

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Assets beyond means: Court grants interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till 12th

An accountability court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Haroon Yousaf in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Haroon Yousaf in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court allowed the interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till January 12 subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs 500,000 and directed him to join the investigations, besides seeking a report from NAB authorities by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings on the bail application filed by Haroon Yousaf.

Earlier, Haroon Yousaf surrendered before the court and filed a bail application.

A counsel for Haroon argued that the NAB nominated his client without any reason in his absence and he was got declared a proclaimed offender after concealing facts.

He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigation and inform the bureau about the case facts. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau January From Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres ..

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres&#039; skills

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of ..

Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of taxis

22 minutes ago
 Int'l community bears responsibility of fulfilling ..

Int'l community bears responsibility of fulfilling promise to IIOJK people: Pres ..

36 seconds ago
 Kohat District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qai ..

Kohat District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani requests Ulema to help p ..

39 seconds ago
 Two sale points set up for subsidised flour for ma ..

Two sale points set up for subsidised flour for masses in Sialkot

40 seconds ago
 National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) cond ..

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) conducts exercise to enhance effic ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.