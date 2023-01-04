Assets beyond means: Court grants interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till 12th

An accountability court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Haroon Yousaf in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Haroon Yousaf in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court allowed the interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till January 12 subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs 500,000 and directed him to join the investigations, besides seeking a report from NAB authorities by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings on the bail application filed by Haroon Yousaf.

Earlier, Haroon Yousaf surrendered before the court and filed a bail application.

A counsel for Haroon argued that the NAB nominated his client without any reason in his absence and he was got declared a proclaimed offender after concealing facts.

He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigation and inform the bureau about the case facts. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.