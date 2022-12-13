UrduPoint.com

Assets Beyond Means: Court Seeks Reply On Fawad's Acquittal Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Assets beyond means: court seeks reply on Fawad's acquittal plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till January 4 on an acquittal application filed by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Uzma Akhtar Chughtai conducted the proceedings, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad appeared and got his attendance marked . A pleader, Advocate Anwaar Hussain, also appeared on behalf of Begum Rubab, wife of Fawad Hassan Fawad, who had obtained permanent exemption from personal appearance in the matter.

The defence counsel, on behalf of Fawad Hassan Fawad, filed an acquittal application, saying that it was a bogus case and the same should be decided as soon as possible.

He submitted that his client did not want to obtain benefit under the amended NAB ordinance and pleaded with the court to acquit his client on merit.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices to the NAB and sought reply on the acquittal application.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Wife Same January From Merit Packaging Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

1 hour ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

3 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.