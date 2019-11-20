Assets case against Ishaq Dar: AC directs investigation officer to bring record on next hearing

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has directed prosecution officer to bring record along with him on next hearing in assets beyond known sources of income reference filed against ex finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has directed prosecution officer to bring record along with him on next hearing in assets beyond known sources of income reference filed against ex finance Minister Ishaq Dar.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, co-accused Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi appeared before the court.Defense Counsel did cross-questioning on investigation officer Nadir Abbas, last witness of prosecution.Investigation Officer Nadir Abbas informed the court that there is no evidence found of any connection of co-accused with the foreign country assets of Ishaq Dar.Defense Counsel said that investigation officer of NAB failed to come to know that "beneficiary of 44,000 dollars �Steve' was who?Was the person to whose account 20, 48,000 dollars were transferred in 1995 investigated.

Upon it investigation officer replied that it is the part of JIT report and not of his investigationsNAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi while raising objection upon the questions of Qazi Misbah said that how can counsels of other accused question in respect of proclaimed offender who is absconding.A proclaimed offender who didn't hire his counsel how can defense counsel ask question related to him.Defense counsel asked, did any link of co-accused prove with these bank accounts?Investigation Officer said that in the interim reference, no connection proved of these co-accused with the foreign bank accounts and there is also no record against Mansoor Raza Rizvi in the JIT record.Cross-examination of NAB investigation officer Nadir Abbas by defense counsel Qazi Misbah could not be completed.Court has adjourned the hearing till Nov 27.