UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assets Case: Court Extends Hamza's Physical Remand Till Aug 3

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Assets case: Court extends Hamza's physical remand till Aug 3

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader,Hamza Shehbaz for another ten days in assets beyond means and money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) -:An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader,Hamza Shehbaz for another ten days in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was also produced on expiry of his physical remand term.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah requested the court for extending physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for another 15 days, saying that Hamza Shehbaz's assets increased by Rs 20-45 million during 2005. He submitted that two benami companies also surfaced during the investigations, wherein Rs 5 billion amount was transacted.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that his client had provided all record to the Bureau.

Subsequently,the court accepted NAB's plea and extended physical remand of Hamza till August 3 with direction to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion whereas a large number of PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB authorities arrested Hamza after a LHC division bench,headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases, on account of being withdrawn.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz was on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money August Muslim All Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

10 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

10 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

16 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Marya ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.