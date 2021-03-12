UrduPoint.com
Assets Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Asif Till 26th

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Assets case: Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till 26th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till March 26 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.The jail authorities apprised the court that Khawaja Asif was admitted in hospital while submitting judicial remand warrants and medical report. They pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand.

However, the court remarked that Khawaja Asif went to Islamabad for casting his vote in Senate elections, besides questioning NAB prosecutor whether the court could extend judicial remand if the accused was not produced.

The prosecutor stated that the court could extend the judicial remand if the accused could not be produced due to unavoidable circumstances.

At this, Khawaja Asif's counsel submitted that his client got unwell on return from Islamabad and he developed hernia. He submitted that Khawaja Asif might undergo surgery in the coming days and hoped that he would be discharged from hospital within 10-15 days.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till March 26 and extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

