Assets Case: Court Seeks Arguments On Acquittal Plea Of Ex-SSP

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 08:47 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday sought arguments on an acquittal application filed by former SSP Junaid Arshad in assets beyond means reference on the next date of hearing, September 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday sought arguments on an acquittal application filed by former SSP Junaid Arshad in assets beyond means reference on the next date of hearing, September 5.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings of the reference, wherein jail authorities produced Junaid Arshad.

Junaid Arshad had filed the acquittal application under new NAB amendment ordinance.

The NAB alleged that the former police officer misused his powers and accumulated assets beyond his sources particularly between 2002 and 2008. The accused bought plots in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities during his service. An inquiry against the accused was launched after evidence of transactions worth millions of rupees was pointed out.

