Assets case: Hamza Shehbaz sent to jail on judicial remand

An accountability court on Wednesday turned down a request by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and sent him to jail on judicial remand till Sept 18 in assets beyond means and money laundering case

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein, Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his physical remand term.

NAB investigation officer submitted that investigations were in progress from the accused and pleaded with the court for extending physical remand for another five days.

He submitted that the bureau had received record from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal board of Revenue and other departments, whereas the experts were preparing a report in the light of the record.

He submitted that Hamza Shehbaz was not cooperating in investigations whereas he got appointed two persons in chief minister's office who were involved in money laundering for him.

He submitted that the bureau summoned Shehbaz Sharif over the said appointments but he refused to appear due to backache.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, saying that Hamza had already served 84 days on physical remand in the case.

He submitted that the two said persons did not have any relation with the case.

Subsequently, the court turned down the NAB's request for physical remand and sent Hamza Shehbaz to jail on judicial remand till Sept 18.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion whereas a large number of PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with Hamza Shehbaz.

In this case, the bureau alleged that Hamza Shehbaz acquired assets beyond his known sources of income besides committing massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances.

Meanwhile, the court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till September 18 while granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance in the cases.

The other accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing till September 18.