Assets case: Lahore High Court extends Shehbaz Sharif interim bail till June 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in assets beyond means and money laundering case till June 29.

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi passed the orders while hearing a pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

At the outset of proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif argued that the LHC granted interim bail to his client against Rs 500,000 surety bonds.

He submitted that surety bonds had been submitted but the same were not signed by Shehbaz Sharif yet.

He stated that Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to appear for signing the bonds on June 11 but he could not appear after being infected with coronavirus.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif had isolated himself at home.

To a court query, a National Accountability Bureau prosecutor stated that the Bureau did not have objection on non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif due to coronavirus.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz said that doctors had advised Shehbaz Sharif to remain in isolation till he would test negative twice. He pleaded with the court to appoint a representative to obtain Shehbaz Sharif's signature on surety bonds, or issue any other appropriate direction.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till June 29 and extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif by the next date of hearing. However,the bench directed that Shehbaz Sharif should sign surety bonds on June 29.