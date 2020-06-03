Assets case: LHC grants interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif till 17th

(@FahadShabbir)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted interim bail to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till June 17

The bench directed Shehbaz Sharif to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of interim bail.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Farooq Haider passed the orders while hearing a pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif along with his counsel appeared before the bench while prosecutor Syed Faisal Bukhari represented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Petitioner's counsel Azam Nazir Tarar argued before the bench that the bureau arrested Shehbaz Sharuf on October 5, 2018 in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case and he remained in its custody for 63 days.

He submitted that despite the physical remand, the bureau failed to prove anything against his client.

He further submitted that now bureau had launched investigations against his client on charges of assets beyond means and money laundering.

He submitted that although all relevant record had been given to the bureau but it wanted to arrest the petitioner. He pleaded with the court for granting benefit of bail to his client.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the bail petition, saying that the bureau had issued arrest warrants of Shehbaz Sharif.

To which, petitioner's counsel submitted that the NAB had summoned Shehbaz Sharif for June 2 whereas the arrest warrants were issued on May 28.

At this, the bench inquired from NAB prosecutor that if arrest warrants were issued on May 28 then why the petitioner was summoned for June 2.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the bureau issued arrest warrants after it received relevant material.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif till June 17.

The bench also sought reply from the bureau by next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzaib and others were present on the occasion besides party workers.

Shehbaz Sharif through his petition submitted that the NAB had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering.

He submitted that the investigation was pending for last 16 months but the bureau had not filed any reference yet.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he extended full cooperation with NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned.

He submitted that the instant proceedings were prompted by malafide intentions.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted the bureau had thoroughly investigated him about assets during his custody earlier but could not confront him with any evidence to suggest any nexus with misuse of power in amassing assets.

"In absence of any evidence worth name to suggest any nexus between amassing of assets and abuse or misuse of office, an offence in terms of section 9 (a)(v) of NAO 1999 can not be attracted," he contended while terming the investigation illegal and unlawful.

He further submitted that NAB chairman did not have any authority to launch investigations into money laundering allegations under anti money laundering act.

Shehbaz submitted that the bureau had again summoned him in connection with the investigation on June 2 and it was feared that he might be arrested.

He submitted that he extended full cooperation and furnished all record, hence , his intended arrest at this stage, was nothing but sheer malafide.

He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case. He also requested for interim bail till the final decision of the petition.