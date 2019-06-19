Assets declaration bill laid in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday laid the money bill, the Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019 in Senate under article 73 of the Constitution.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani told that the Senate will make recommendations to the National Assembly on the Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019.

The ordinance provides for voluntary declaration of undisclosed assets, sales and expenditure.

According to the ordinance, reportedly there is a large scale non-declaration of assets, sales and expenditure.

The ordinance allows the non-documented economy's inclusion in the taxation system and serves the purpose of economic revival and growth by encouraging a tax compliant economy.