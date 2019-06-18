Assets Declaration Ordinance laid in National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday laid the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 in the National Assembly

After the start of sitting at 5:10 pm against the scheduled time of 4:00 pm, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh laid the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 in the National as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ordinance aims to provide for voluntary declaration of undisclosed assets, sales and expenditures.

The Rule 120 (6) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007 says" an Ordinance laid before the Assembly under sub-rule (1) of rule 170 shall be deemed to be a Bill introduced in the Assembly on the day it is so laid.

It shall also contain Statement of Objects and Reasons and a certificate whether it is a Money Bill or not".