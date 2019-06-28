'Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 to broaden tax base'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :: Commissioner Inland Revenue Dr. Irfa Iqbal has said that the "Assets Declaration Scheme 2019" aims at broadening tax base and mobilize resources.

She expressed these views while inaugurating the seminar as part of the awareness campaign for Assets Declaration Scheme (ADS) 2019.

The ceremony was organized by Zone-III, Corporate Regional Tax Office Lahore. Additional Commissioner Attique-ur-Rehman and Deputy Commissioner Sana Ghaus were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Irfa Iqbal said that the main objective of the scheme was to initiate measures for the documentations of concede assets against concessionary tax payment.

Commissioner Inland Revenue highlighted the merit of availing this scheme as well as its implications for the country at large.

She also reiterated that people could declare their "Benami Accounts" and no action would be taken against them.

She explained that no proceedings would be initiated and their name would be confidentially maintained.

Dr. Irfa Iqbal explicated that people must avail Assets Declaration Scheme by June 30, 2019 as it was rear opportunity to give legal status to their undeclared assets. The scheme would also document the economy and bring debts assets into the economy.

Another perspective presented by her was that this scheme had realistic targets with low rates.Moreover, strict rules and regulations will be implemented after the deadline.

She said that the scope of this scheme was extended to Assets, Expenses and Sales.

The rate of tax on all assets except domestic immoveable properties was 4 percent, domestic immoveable properties 1.5 percent, foreign liquid assets not repatriated 6 percent, unexplained expenditure 4 percent and undisclosed sales was 2 percent, she maintained.