Assets Declaration Scheme great step to expand revenue base: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it was an unprecedented scheme that provided business community with an opportunity to give legal status to their undeclared assets.

He said civil society and business community in particular needed a scheme, which they could benefit from declaration of their undisclosed assets.

"The most appreciable fact about this Asset Declaration Scheme is that it would promote documented economy and not merely generate revenue," he added.

Almas Hyder said that the success of the scheme would increase the revenue base and alleviate fiscal pressure from its low revenue generation capacity.