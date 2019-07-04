UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assets Declaration Scheme Great Step To Expand Revenue Base: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Assets Declaration Scheme great step to expand revenue base: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.

In a statement issued here, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it was an unprecedented scheme that provided business community with an opportunity to give legal status to their undeclared assets.

He said civil society and business community in particular needed a scheme, which they could benefit from declaration of their undisclosed assets.

"The most appreciable fact about this Asset Declaration Scheme is that it would promote documented economy and not merely generate revenue," he added.

Almas Hyder said that the success of the scheme would increase the revenue base and alleviate fiscal pressure from its low revenue generation capacity.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Civil Society 2019 From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Three drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

55 seconds ago

Venezuelans Should Not Become Hostages of National ..

58 seconds ago

Hunt Fails to Rule Out Possibility of Sanctions Ag ..

1 minute ago

BICON, IdeaGist signs MoU to develop start-up ecos ..

1 minute ago

UN envoy on migrants criticises 'blindness' of EU ..

3 minutes ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.