Assets Recovery Unit Recovers Rs1.7 Bln In One Year: Shehzad Akbar

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said in the last ten years, anti-corruption collected only Rs433 million but now, the Assets Recovery Unit had recovered Rs1.7 billion in one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said in the last ten years, anti-corruption collected only Rs433 million but now, the Assets Recovery Unit had recovered Rs1.7 billion in one year.

Addressing media persons along with Minister for Communications Murad Saeed outside the Parliament House, he said investigator and story writer David Rose claimed that Shehbaz Sharif was involved in money laundering of earthquake funds released by the England.

Journalist demonstrated the whole story how Shehbaz Sharif used to send money in his personal accounts and accounts of his family in Swiss banks.

Daily Mail Journalist was waiting for Shehbaz Sharif's legal action, he added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif's own director general Nisar Malik and Ali Ahmed Gul had committed corruption of Rs7 billion and the money was sent to Salman Shehbaz's account.

