Assistance cheques distribute among Christian community under minority package

The financial assistance cheques were distributed among Christian community as Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar announced minority package on the occasion of Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The financial assistance cheques were distributed among Christian community as Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar announced minority package on the occasion of Christmas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Arif Zia distributed Rs 10,000 each assistance cheques among 100 Christians here on Friday.

President PTI South Punjab Minority Wing Sarfraz Clement and President PTI Minority Multan Liaquat Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

Arif Zia, District Administration and PTI leaders also cut the cake along with the Christian community.

Arif Zia said that the Punjab government was with Christian community in their happiness. The state is fulfilling its responsibility to protect the rights of the Christian community, he concluded.