Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Saturday said that it is the national duty to provide financial assistance to poor, helpless and orphans to help them coming into mainstream.

He expressed these views during a visit to Smanguli Road in SOS Village.

Governor announced to provide ration for SOS village and concession of fees for all SOS students in all public sector universities.

Former Senator and SOS village Chairperson Roshan Khurshid Brocha and Director SOS village Muhammad Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Syed Zahoor Ahmed said that children are the architects of the future and in this regard SOS village is playing a vital role in the welfare of the helpless children.

Many effective steps have been taken to ensure proper education and training of hundreds of children and to secure their future, which is having a positive impact, he said.

