Assistance Package Announced For Sanitary Workers

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Assistance package announced for sanitary workers

Board of Directors (BoD) of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced assistance package for the sanitary workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :board of Directors (BoD) of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced assistance package for the sanitary workers.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry said that the special assistance package of about Rs 50 million had been announced for the sanitary workers as they had showed great performance during Coronavirus situation.

He said that sanitary workers were asset of the LWMC and standing in front row to combat with the virus.

He further said that company had provided masks, gloves and other protective equipment to the workers.

