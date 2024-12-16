Assistant Account General Holds Open Court At Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the special instructions of Accountant General (AG) Sindh Karachi, the Deputy Accountant General Sindh Mansoor Ali Sial and Assistant Accountant General Altaf Hassan Shah held khuli katchery (open court) at the District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad to find out the treasury-related issues of serving and retired employees and issued instructions to the officers concerned on the spot to resolve the same.
On this occasion, they said that open courts were held in the District Accounts Offices of different districts to find out the issues related to GP Fund, Pension, Gratuity, LPR of serving and retired employees so that they can be provided immediate relief.
They instructed officers concerned that the issues of serving and retired employees visiting the treasury office especially the issues of retired employees, are being resolved promptly.
On this occasion, District Accounts Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Habib-ur-Rehman Arain informed the Deputy Accountant General that 24,000 serving employees are receiving salaries while 10000 pensioners are receiving pension from the Treasury Office.
He further informed that funds are being provided to retired employees under pension, gratuity and LPR under the funds received. On this occasion, Deputy Accountant General Mansoor Ali Sial made a detailed visit to the record room including GP fund, pension.
On this occasion, Additional District Accounts Officer Muhammad Amjad Mughal, Accountant Pir Bakhsh Rind, Kamil Moro, Hidayatullah Dawoodi, Ghulam Murtaza Magsi, Abdul Hameed Rind, Faqir Ghulam Nabi Sahuto and others were also present.
