Open Menu

Assistant Account General Holds Open Court At Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the special instructions of Accountant General (AG) Sindh Karachi, the Deputy Accountant General Sindh Mansoor Ali Sial and Assistant Accountant General Altaf Hassan Shah held khuli katchery (open court) at the District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad to find out the treasury-related issues of serving and retired employees and issued instructions to the officers concerned on the spot to resolve the same.

On this occasion, they said that open courts were held in the District Accounts Offices of different districts to find out the issues related to GP Fund, Pension, Gratuity, LPR of serving and retired employees so that they can be provided immediate relief.

They instructed officers concerned that the issues of serving and retired employees visiting the treasury office especially the issues of retired employees, are being resolved promptly.

On this occasion, District Accounts Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Habib-ur-Rehman Arain informed the Deputy Accountant General that 24,000 serving employees are receiving salaries while 10000 pensioners are receiving pension from the Treasury Office.

He further informed that funds are being provided to retired employees under pension, gratuity and LPR under the funds received. On this occasion, Deputy Accountant General Mansoor Ali Sial made a detailed visit to the record room including GP fund, pension.

On this occasion, Additional District Accounts Officer Muhammad Amjad Mughal, Accountant Pir Bakhsh Rind, Kamil Moro, Hidayatullah Dawoodi, Ghulam Murtaza Magsi, Abdul Hameed Rind, Faqir Ghulam Nabi Sahuto and others were also present.

APP/rzq

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Visit Same From Court

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

1 minute ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

1 minute ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

31 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

52 minutes ago
flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan