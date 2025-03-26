Assistant Building Inspector Caught Red-handed Taking Bribe
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:26 PM
The Anti-Corruption Department in Mansehra on Wednesday arrested Assistant Building Inspector of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Malik Kamran, while allegedly accepting a bribe
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department in Mansehra on Wednesday arrested Assistant Building Inspector of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Malik Kamran, while allegedly accepting a bribe.
According to reports, a citizen filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Department, stating that Malik Kamran had demanded a bribe to approve a building map at the Mansehra bus terminal.
Acting on the complaint, the Anti-Corruption team conducted a sting operation and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe. The illicit amount was also recovered from his possession.
Authorities have launched further investigations into the matter, reinforcing the government's commitment to eliminating corruption from public offices.
