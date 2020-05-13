Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port distributes ration among minorities

Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port Peshawar Noorul Hadu Tuesday demonstrated her love to alleviate the plight of Christians and other minority communities who have been severely affected by the Corona virus lockdown and other restrictions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port Peshawar Noorul Hadu Tuesday demonstrated her love to alleviate the plight of Christians and other minority communities who have been severely affected by the Corona virus lockdown and other restrictions.

She assured them of her full support during the distribution of ration. Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port Peshawar Noorul Hadu distributed necessities to the poorest people, the needy and the deserving at Lala Zar Bhatta Colony. Also present on the occasion, Atrat Nazir, a former national gold medalist boxing player, coach and technical judge, former Minority Councilor Rahat Nazir, area elders Lal Mesah, Pervez Mesah were also present.