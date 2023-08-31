Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Inspects Nawanshahr Chair Lift

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Thursday conducted an inspection of the Nawanshahr Township chair lift, aiming to ensure the safety of precious human lives, he was accompanied by AC Zark Yar Khan Turo.

The inspection is part of ongoing efforts to regulate the operation of dolly lifts and lift operators in the Abbottabad district.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqlain Saleem and Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Turo led the inspection.

They thoroughly examined the chair lift, supported by technical personnel from various departments including TMA, Communication and Works Department, and Motor Vehicle Examiner.

The chairlift administration received directives during the inspection to collect all necessary permissions (NOCs), registered forms, and fitness certificates within a span of three days.

Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the administration to enhance the safety standards of lifts. They were also advised to avoid using lifts lacking proper authorization from the administration.

If citizens come across any issues, they are encouraged to contact the district administration via phone at 09929310553.

