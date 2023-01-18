Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem inspects anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Wednesday inspected the anti-polio drive in Cantonment areas, during the visit, he monitored the teams at different places and checked the records, monitored the ongoing vaccination work and interacted with the concerned parents.

While taking action on the cases of polio refusals, the AC negotiated with the refusing parents and highlighted the importance of polio vaccination, Saqlain Saleem also administered polio drops to the children during his visit to various places.

He thanked the parents for their cooperation during the drive and also requested all the parents to vaccinate their children under 5 years of age from January 16 to 20 which would protect them from this crippling disease.

During the first anti-polio drive more than 230000 children under 5 years of age would be immunized and the drive would culminate on the January 20.

Besides the efforts of the health department district administration, Abbottabad is also trying its best to achieve the target of immunization and vaccination of children.