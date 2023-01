Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain retires

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

In this connection, a farewell was organized by the district administration here on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz attended the ceremony as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Commissioners Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri, AC Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner paid tributes to the services of retiring AC Chak Jhumra.

Later, the commissioner also presented shield to AC Chak Jhumra Munawar Hasan.