Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Wednesday held an open court in her office and heard the public complaints against various departments
She listened to people's problems and issued necessary instructions.
On-the-spot directives were also issued for redressing complaints and directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service for providing maximum relief to the general public.
AC Rao assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.
She assured the general public that their complaints would be redressed on an emergency basis in the open court.
