Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Charged 4 Butchers For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:52 PM

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain during his visit to different markets charged four butchers for selling meat on high rates and imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on each one

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain during his visit to different markets charged four butchers for selling meat on high rates and imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on each one.

There were reports about overcharging of the butchers in the markets, AC Adenzai told media during raid.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness and non availability of price list.

He directed the department concerned to ensure anti COVID19 spray in the areas including UC Dehri Talash, Bagh Dalgran, Dinjarai and all the mosques.

He also directed to remove all carpets, mattresses inside the mosques and comply with the social distance and should follow the guideline issued by district administrations.

