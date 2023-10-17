Assistant Commissioner City Cracks Down on Price Hikes, Seals Shop and Arrests One

The Assistant Commissioner City of Islamabad visited several areas of the City Subdivision on Tuesday and inspected shops and businesses as part of a surprise operation to stop price increases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Assistant Commissioner City of Islamabad visited several areas of the City Subdivision on Tuesday and inspected shops and businesses as part of a surprise operation to stop price increases.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner City visited various markets and bazaars in the city, including G-9 Market, Aabpara Market, and ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum. He inspected the shops and businesses to ensure compliance with the notified rates.

During the inspection, AC City found that a shop in G-9 Market was selling essential commodities at inflated prices. He sealed the shop and arrested the owner. Other violators were issued a warning to comply with the notified rates or face strict action.

The city also visited a number of other shops and businesses, including grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, and meat shops.

He advised the shopkeepers to keep their prices in check and to provide quality goods and services to the public.

The operation against price hikes is ongoing in the city, and the AC has warned the shopkeepers against overcharging customers. He urged the public to report any instances of price gouging to the authorities. The AC city also announced that the authorities will be conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance with the notified rates.

He warned shopkeepers and businesses against indulging in price gouging and said that strict action would be taken against violators. The operation against price hikes in the city is a welcome move, and it is hoped that it will help to bring down the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the common people.