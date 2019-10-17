Assistant commissioner conducts raids at petrol pumps

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi while taking notices of public complaints conducted sudden raids on different petrol pumps of city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi while taking notices of public complaints conducted sudden raids on different petrol pumps of city.

According to details, the Assistant Commissioner, during the raid at Nawabshah Filling Station detected that the pump was selling less quantity of petrol to purchasers on which he imposed a fine of Rs.0.1 million on the petrol pump and recovered the fine amount on the spot.

The Assistant Commissioner said that pumps involved in supplying less quantity to purchasers would not be spared and such raids would be conducted in future also.

The raids are being conducted on series of complaints received from general public that pumps were involved in manipulating the petrol and diesel supply reading.

He said that such situation would not be tolerated as it was a great social offence and oppression of the people. He warned owners of petrol pumps to sell real quantity of oil or in other case strict action would be initiated.