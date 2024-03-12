Assistant Commissioner Crackdown Against Profiteers In Havelian
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city.
Working in collaboration with the Livestock, Halal food Authority, Health Department, and Weight & Measures Department, numerous butcher shops were heavily fined for violations.
During the inspections, samples were collected from milk vendors on-site, and action was taken against chicken sellers those were found guilty of selling poultry meat instead of live chicken.
Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal emphasized that strict measures would be taken against any vendors found violating government-set price regulations.
She stressed the importance of adhering to official price rates and warned that significant fines and penalties would be enforced against all offenders, regardless of their scale of operation.
She urged the community to embrace a spirit of unity and cooperation during Ramadan. Lubna Iqbal underscored the crucial role of traders in offering high-quality and standardized goods at reasonable prices, ensuring that ordinary citizens can easily access essential items for their Sehry and Iftar meals throughout the month.
Recent Stories
CM's initiatives reviewed
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Man arrested after DPO takes notice
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's initiatives reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed6 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items6 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after DPO takes notice2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days2 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences1 minute ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago