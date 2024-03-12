Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Crackdown Against Profiteers In Havelian

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Assistant Commissioner crackdown against profiteers in Havelian

On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city.

Working in collaboration with the Livestock, Halal food Authority, Health Department, and Weight & Measures Department, numerous butcher shops were heavily fined for violations.

During the inspections, samples were collected from milk vendors on-site, and action was taken against chicken sellers those were found guilty of selling poultry meat instead of live chicken.

Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal emphasized that strict measures would be taken against any vendors found violating government-set price regulations.

She stressed the importance of adhering to official price rates and warned that significant fines and penalties would be enforced against all offenders, regardless of their scale of operation.

She urged the community to embrace a spirit of unity and cooperation during Ramadan. Lubna Iqbal underscored the crucial role of traders in offering high-quality and standardized goods at reasonable prices, ensuring that ordinary citizens can easily access essential items for their Sehry and Iftar meals throughout the month.

Related Topics

Price Havelian All From Weight Unity Foods Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

2 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

6 minutes ago
 Crime control, security arrangements during Ramaza ..

Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

6 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model baza ..

DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..

6 minutes ago
 Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use s ..

Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested after DPO takes notice

Man arrested after DPO takes notice

2 minutes ago
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people ..

DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 CM approves clean Punjab model project for four ci ..

CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

2 minutes ago
 Minister vows to improve education quality in KP s ..

Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Q ..

President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers c ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan