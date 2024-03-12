Assistant Commissioner crackdown against profiteers in Havelian

On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city.

Working in collaboration with the Livestock, Halal food Authority, Health Department, and Weight & Measures Department, numerous butcher shops were heavily fined for violations.

During the inspections, samples were collected from milk vendors on-site, and action was taken against chicken sellers those were found guilty of selling poultry meat instead of live chicken.

Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal emphasized that strict measures would be taken against any vendors found violating government-set price regulations.

She stressed the importance of adhering to official price rates and warned that significant fines and penalties would be enforced against all offenders, regardless of their scale of operation.

She urged the community to embrace a spirit of unity and cooperation during Ramadan. Lubna Iqbal underscored the crucial role of traders in offering high-quality and standardized goods at reasonable prices, ensuring that ordinary citizens can easily access essential items for their Sehry and Iftar meals throughout the month.