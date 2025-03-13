Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Cracks Down On Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman on Wednesday sealed a grocery store found guilty of overcharging customers, during a crack down in order to curb illegal profiteering.

This decisive action follows a thorough inspection of prices in various areas, where AC Rehman identified instances of hoarding and profiteering.

During the operation, Rehman emphasized the importance of selling essential commodities at fixed rates, warning shopkeepers that strict action will be taken against those found charging excessive prices.

On this occasion, she also conducted a thorough review of the Suthra Punjab program, visiting streets in different areas to assess cleanliness and issuing necessary instructions to ensure a garbage-free environment.

Additionally, Rehman inspected the center set up for the annual matriculation examination at Associate Degree College for Boys Lalian, scrutinizing administrative and safety measures to guarantee a smooth and secure examination process.

In her office, Rehman listened attentively to public grievances, directing her team to address each concern on merit.

