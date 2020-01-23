Assistant Commissioner Daska Maria Javed visits Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner Daska Maria Javed on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital.

She visited wards and checked medicine stores and blood units besides inquiring the indoor and outdoor patients about medicines and medical treatment.

The AC directed the hospital management to bring about further betterment in providing medicines to patients.

Later, the AC Daska reviewed the ongoing operation to remove encroachments on the Circular Road.