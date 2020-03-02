UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner For Taking Action Against Private Schools, Violating Directives For Closing Schools

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has written to the Sindh Education Department here Monday to take action against 2 private schools in Latifabad which violated the Sindh government's directives to remain shut till March 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has written to the Sindh Education Department here Monday to take action against 2 private schools in Latifabad which violated the Sindh government's directives to remain shut till March 13.

Siddiqui visited the 2 schools on complaint of the parents and later wrote to the education authorities to take action against the 2 schools.

He warned the other private schools and educational institutions that if they did not comply with the directives of the provincial government their registration would be canceled.

