- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Assistant Commissioner for taking action against private schools, violating directives for closing s ..
Assistant Commissioner For Taking Action Against Private Schools, Violating Directives For Closing Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:51 PM
The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has written to the Sindh Education Department here Monday to take action against 2 private schools in Latifabad which violated the Sindh government's directives to remain shut till March 13
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has written to the Sindh Education Department here Monday to take action against 2 private schools in Latifabad which violated the Sindh government's directives to remain shut till March 13.
Siddiqui visited the 2 schools on complaint of the parents and later wrote to the education authorities to take action against the 2 schools.
He warned the other private schools and educational institutions that if they did not comply with the directives of the provincial government their registration would be canceled.