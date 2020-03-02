Assistant Commissioner for taking action against private schools, violating directives for closing schools

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has written to the Sindh Education Department here Monday to take action against 2 private schools in Latifabad which violated the Sindh government's directives to remain shut till March 13.

Siddiqui visited the 2 schools on complaint of the parents and later wrote to the education authorities to take action against the 2 schools.

He warned the other private schools and educational institutions that if they did not comply with the directives of the provincial government their registration would be canceled.