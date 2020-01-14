UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf Inspects Different Schools

Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:29 PM

Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf Wednesday inspected schools in different areas and checked staff attendance, enrollment and facilities in schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf Wednesday inspected schools in different areas and checked staff attendance, enrollment and facilities in schools.

Furqan Ashaf inspected schools in Muhammad Zai, Sherkote and in Upper Chickerkote areas and issued necessary directions.

He said that action would be taken against the staff found absent during his duty.

Meanwhile eight trucks of cheap flour bags were sent out to Lachi Tehseel of Kohat on directives of DC Kohat, to sell flour bag of 20 kg at rate of Rs800 per bag to public, thousands of people were turned up to buy flour bags on government rates.

