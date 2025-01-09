- Home
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's Distinctive Fashion Sense Attracts Attention Of Netizens
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:39 PM
Assistant Commissioner Karachi Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense and style attracted attention from netizens widely admired and earned him well-wishes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Karachi Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense and style attracted attention from netizens widely admired and earned him well-wishes.
Hazim Bangwar's video clips in electrifying outfits were shared by popular vloggers on the famous social media platforms, said a spokesperson of the Assistant Commissioner on Thursday.
Hazim is currently serving as the AC General at the Karachi Commissioner’s office here.
Bangwar’s growing fame demonstrates how a modern and distinct approach could capture public attention.
About two years ago, Hazim Bangwar's appointment as the AC North Nazimabad Karachi created a buzz on social media.
His unconventional style and eccentric looks distinguished him from others, capturing public attention.
The passion for music and fashion of the assistant commissioner further contributed to his rising fame. On social media platforms, he frequently shares photos of himself in unique and stylish attires, reflecting his creativity and individuality.
