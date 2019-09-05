Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad reviews Muharram arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the mourners during Muharram-ul- Haram.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, the Assistant Commissioner held meeting with the representatives of different Anjumans ( associations which organize mourning processions and congregations) and directed the officers concerned to provide all required facilities to the mourners during majalis and mourning processions.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police Hussainabad, Faheem Ahmed Farooqi, briefed the meeting about security measures made for providing security to majalis and mourning processions. AC asked the officials concerned to clear all hurdles from the designated routes of mourning processions without any delay.

The meeting was attended by officers of other related departments and the representatives of different Anjumanan-e- Azadaran.