Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad visits rain affected areas to review relief, rescue work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday assumed the additional charge as Assistant Commissioner of Qasimabad and visited rain affected areas to review relief and rescue work.

The officers of Municipal Committee, WASA and HDA were also accompanied with the assistant commissioner during his visit.

He said the district administration was trying its best to drain out accumulated rain water from residential as well as commercial areas to restore normalcy.

The assistant commissioner also visited the pumping stations along with Chairman Municipal Committee, MD WASA, CMO and other officials and directed the staff of pumping stations to keep all pumping stations functional round the clock to accomplish the task as early as possible.