UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Rain Affected Areas To Review Relief, Rescue Work

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad visits rain affected areas to review relief, rescue work

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday assumed the additional charge as Assistant Commissioner of Qasimabad and visited rain affected areas to review relief and rescue work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday assumed the additional charge as Assistant Commissioner of Qasimabad and visited rain affected areas to review relief and rescue work.

The officers of Municipal Committee, WASA and HDA were also accompanied with the assistant commissioner during his visit.

He said the district administration was trying its best to drain out accumulated rain water from residential as well as commercial areas to restore normalcy.

The assistant commissioner also visited the pumping stations along with Chairman Municipal Committee, MD WASA, CMO and other officials and directed the staff of pumping stations to keep all pumping stations functional round the clock to accomplish the task as early as possible.

Related Topics

Water Visit Qasimabad All From Best

Recent Stories

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

2 minutes ago

Workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology to begin f ..

2 minutes ago

120,000 copies of Quran to be distributed in Arafa ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Zaheer to attend deaf international cri ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body takes notice of non-utilization of fun ..

8 minutes ago

Awareness campaign to help persons with language d ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.