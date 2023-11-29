Assistant commissioner inspects Handicraft School

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kotmomin Anum Babar has said that skills would have to be taught to women to make the productive part of society.

She expressed these views during inspection of the Handicraft school in Kot Pehlwan, here on Wednesday.

She said that in view of the economic conditions prevailing in the world, it was dire need of the country that all abilities of women should be utilised for progress and development of Pakistan.

The AC said establishment of such schools was crucial where women could learn handicrafts, embroidery and sewing skills. Through such skills, they would not only support themselves but also their families and the country at large.