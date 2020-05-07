Assistant Commissioner inspects implementation of SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Burwana paid visit to blocks-making factories and other business units at Murree Road and inspected precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Thursday

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Burwana paid visit to blocks-making factories and other business units at Murree Road and inspected precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Thursday.

During the visit, he fined bakeries and petrol pumps for failing to implement lockdown SOPs.

He directing owners of those business units to strictly comply with SOPs and implement government's prescribed precautionary measures to contain spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Ms Akasha Kiran visited fruit and vegetable shops in Tehsil Havalian and got several non-essential outlets closed as per lockdown SOPs.

She also fined several shopkeepers for overcharging customers.