Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene

(@FahadShabbir)

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) carried out surprise inspections of various hotels in Naran Bazaar to assess kitchen cleanliness and overall hygienic conditions of hotel premises.

During the inspection, several hotels were found to have substandard sanitation arrangements.

In response, the hotel management was immediately issued warnings and directed to improve the cleanliness of their kitchens, ensure safe and quality storage of food and beverages, and raise the standard of services provided to tourists.

Officials stated that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to promote tourism and protect public health by ensuring that visitors to Naran are provided with a clean, healthy, and pleasant environment.