Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Inspects Naran Hotels, Issues Warnings Over Poor Hygiene

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) carried out surprise inspections of various hotels in Naran Bazaar to assess kitchen cleanliness and overall hygienic conditions of hotel premises.

During the inspection, several hotels were found to have substandard sanitation arrangements.

In response, the hotel management was immediately issued warnings and directed to improve the cleanliness of their kitchens, ensure safe and quality storage of food and beverages, and raise the standard of services provided to tourists.

Officials stated that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to promote tourism and protect public health by ensuring that visitors to Naran are provided with a clean, healthy, and pleasant environment.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan