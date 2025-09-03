Assistant Commissioner inspects parks in Paharpur, orders immediate maintenance

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid Wednesday inspected various public parks in Paharpur and Dhakki to review the attendance and performance of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff.

During the visit, the staff was found present on duty, but the overall condition of the parks was not satisfactory.

Several shortcomings were identified in terms of cleanliness, maintenance, and facilities.

For the convenience of the public, the Assistant Commissioner directed the TMA to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of all parks, including proper lighting arrangements, grass cutting, cleanliness, and other necessary works.

Meanwhile, the TMA Paharpur has initiated repair and maintenance work to ensure a peaceful and healthy environment for citizens.

The Assistant commissioner also visited playgrounds in Dhakki, Paharpur, and Syedlian.

