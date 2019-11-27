Assistant Commissioner Jhang visits Darul Amaan

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Rauf Awan visited Darul Amaan, here

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Rauf Awan visited Darul Amaan, here.

He met with the women living in Darul Amaan and listened to their problems. He was accompanied by his wife during the visit.

Incharge of Darul Amaan Samra Rubab briefed him about facilities in Darul Amaan.

The AC visited different sections including Dispensary, library, Bedrooms, Kitchen and reviewed the working of all sections, security and cleanliness.

He said the government of Punjab was taking keen interest to solve women problems and give maximum relief to needy women.

He appreciated the performance of staff of Darul Amaan.