Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syeda visits THQ hospital to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalar Syeda Wednesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and carried out inspection of different departments and wards.

The AC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the hospital, a press release said.

He also took round of different wards of the hospital and inquired after health of the patients admitted in the hospital.