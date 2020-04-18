Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim visits quarantine centre

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim on Saturday paid a visit to Quarantine Centre at Degree College Khar Bazaar and inspected the facilities being provided to suspects of coronavirus

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim on Saturday paid a visit to Quarantine Centre at Degree College Khar Bazaar and inspected the facilities being provided to suspects of coronavirus.

During visit, he checked the rooms, beds, washrooms and foodstuffs facilities being imparted to the suspected patients for 14-day.

He also distributed masks, gloves and kits among suspects and others.

Chairman Youth Rehan Zeb Khan was also present on the occasion.

It was the responsibility of the district administration to provide timely facilities to the peoples and ensuring controlling of coronavirus outbreak. An awareness campaign in the light of the guideline provided by provincial government was also initiated for the general public as to how they could ensure their safety from Coronavirus.