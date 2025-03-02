Assistant Commissioner Lalian ensures affordable sugar and essentials

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to sugar sales points in the tehsil, reviewing the sales process and ensuring that buyers have adequate seating arrangements.

During the visit, she directed officials to guarantee accurate sugar weights, emphasizing the importance of transparency in sales.

Four sugar sales points have been established across the tehsil, offering affordable sugar to citizens. AC Rehman also assured that all necessary arrangements are being closely monitored to prevent any discrepancies.

In addition to inspecting sugar sales, AC Shazia Rehman visited markets and bazaars as well to verify prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, and chicken. She imposed hefty fines on shopkeepers charging exorbitant prices, warning that those found guilty of overcharging will face jail time.

