Assistant Commissioner Larkana Led The Anti-encroachment Drive In Larkana City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Shahida Parveen Jamro, on Tuesday along with the anti-encroachment force and municipal staff intensified the operation to remove illegal encroachments in various areas of Larkana city

She also visited different areas of the city including Mirokhan Chowk, Yar Muhammad Colony; Octori post No. 07, New Bus Terminal, Old Bus Stand, Shaikh Zaid Mor and Station road, and imposed a ban on encroachment.

She also visited different areas of the city including Mirokhan Chowk, Yar Muhammad Colony; Octori post No. 07, New Bus Terminal, Old Bus Stand, Shaikh Zaid Mor and Station road, and imposed a ban on encroachment.

During the anti-encroachment drive tables, chairs, signboards and other items placed in front of the shops and on the roadside were seized and confiscated.

Assistant Commissioner said action has been taken against illegal constructions and shopkeepers' taking illegal rent from the vendors and the municipal will continue its job.

She said the citizens and businessmen should avoid illegal constructions and encroachments because traffic jams have become the norm due to such activities which were causing serious problems for the citizens.

She said that such operations would continue in the future as well, requesting the citizens to cooperate with the administration to improve the flow of traffic in the entire city.

She said that if anyone has any problem with a citizen or anyone who has a legitimate problem can submit an application to our office or visit my office.

