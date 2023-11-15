Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children Hospital

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry along with, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Dr. Mubasher Kolachi and Head of Child Life Foundation Abdullah Chandio, on Wednesday paid a visit to the emergency department of CMC Children Hospital to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry along with, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Dr. Mubasher Kolachi and Head of Child Life Foundation Abdullah Chandio, on Wednesday paid a visit to the emergency department of CMC Children Hospital to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During the visit, he enquired about the problems of patients and directed the MS of CMC Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Hospital.

On the occasion, he took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospitals and poor cleanliness and security issues.

He directed the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He also visited various sections of the Children's Hospital including the Emergency Department, Medical store, Wards, and X-ray room.

Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.