Assistant Commissioner Nasirabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Naseerabad Hudabia Jamali on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures for polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Naseerabad Hudabia Jamali on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures for polio campaign.

DHO Naseerabad Dr. Abdul Manan Lakti, DSM PPHI Naseerabad Faisal Iqbal, WHO Dr. Sher Muhammad Information Department, AD Naik Mohammad and other District Officers were present in the meeting.

DHO Dr. Abdul Manan Lakti briefed the meeting in detail about the steps taken by the Health Department regarding the National Polio Eradication Campaign starting September 20-26.

He said that 462 teams have been formed to administrate polio drops to 128787 children under the age of five years, including 265 family teams who would go door to door to administer polio vaccines.

While 36 fixed centers and 30 Transit points have also been set up, he said and added in addition, this facility would also be available in EPI centers.

He said committees have also been formed to ensure targeting and monitoring of teams.

Addressing the gathering, AC Hudabia Jamali said every effort should be made to make the campaign a success.

She said nomad families of cold areas were being migrated to hot areas due to this the target of polio campaign would be increased in the areas. We all have to play our part honestly to make a polio-free society to be protected children from this deadly disease, she added.