Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To Paharpur Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Assistant Commissioner pays surprise visit to Paharpur Hospital

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr Hamid Siddiq paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur to review healthcare services being provided to patients.

The Medical Superintendent accompanied him during the visit. The assistant commissioner inspected various sections of the hospital, interacted with patients, and reviewed the availability of medicines and staff performance.

During the inspection, shortage of some medicines was noted. Dr Hamid Siddiq directed immediate procurement to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential drugs. He stressed that no patient should suffer due to lack of medicines and emphasized that all government doctors and paramedical staff must strictly deliver official medicines to patients without delay.

The AC also pointed out the need for better discipline, staff attendance, and timely medical checkups. He said that negligence towards patients would not be tolerated and warned of strict action against any staff found absent during duty hours.

Moreover, he issued directives for improving cleanliness and hygiene conditions in wards, OPD, and waiting areas to provide patients with a safe and healthy environment. He said the hospital is meant to serve the poor and needy, therefore the administration must ensure that people get quality healthcare facilities without discrimination

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

3 hours ago
 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on De ..

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5

10 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, militar ..

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

11 hours ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

11 hours ago
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

12 hours ago
 CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice fo ..

CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling

12 hours ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

12 hours ago
 Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard product ..

Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock

12 hours ago
 Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in ..

Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

12 hours ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in ..

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan