Assistant Commissioner pays surprise visit to Paharpur Hospital

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr Hamid Siddiq paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur to review healthcare services being provided to patients.

The Medical Superintendent accompanied him during the visit. The assistant commissioner inspected various sections of the hospital, interacted with patients, and reviewed the availability of medicines and staff performance.

During the inspection, shortage of some medicines was noted. Dr Hamid Siddiq directed immediate procurement to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential drugs. He stressed that no patient should suffer due to lack of medicines and emphasized that all government doctors and paramedical staff must strictly deliver official medicines to patients without delay.

The AC also pointed out the need for better discipline, staff attendance, and timely medical checkups. He said that negligence towards patients would not be tolerated and warned of strict action against any staff found absent during duty hours.

Moreover, he issued directives for improving cleanliness and hygiene conditions in wards, OPD, and waiting areas to provide patients with a safe and healthy environment. He said the hospital is meant to serve the poor and needy, therefore the administration must ensure that people get quality healthcare facilities without discrimination