Assistant Commissioner recovers 200 flour bags stored in shop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari during last two days campaign recovered 200 flour bags of 25 kg stored at a shop near ABC bridge on Rajbah Road.

The wheat flour bags were being sold at the rate of Rs 1300 per bag.

The shop keeper was handed over to police concerned.

Similarly, the owner of flour grinding unit (Chakki) in Ghulam Mohammad Abad area and his partner were arrested for selling 20kg of flour bag at the rate of Rs 1200.