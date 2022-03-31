Assistant Commissioner removes encroachments in Khuzdar

The district administration on Thursday took removed encroachments at Arbab Complex area of Khuzdar district in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jahanzaib Noor Shahwani in order to ensure smooth traffic and sanitation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday took removed encroachments at Arbab Complex area of Khuzdar district in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jahanzaib Noor Shahwani in order to ensure smooth traffic and sanitation.

Action was taken against encroachments on special directive of Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji and f Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai.

The district administration on Thursday removed encroachments in Arbab Complex Continued. Illegal Encroachments, carts and other barriers were removed in front of a large number of shops by district administration during operation in the supervision of AC Jahanzaib Noor Shahwani.

The team also cleaned the internal roads of the Arbab complex also had the support of the staff of the municipal corporation.

The other day, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai presided over a meeting of officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khuzdar yesterday expressed his determination that for the convenience of the people and traders, significant changes would be made in the market.

He said the sanitation situation would be improved and public problems could be reduced, saying that In this regard, work on this city plan has been going on for the last three days and steps were being continued to enhance beautification of Khuzdar.

He also urged the traders that they would play their role in this context.